Price Target Analysis of Texas Roadhouse, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXRH): Omeros Corporation(NASDAQ:OMER)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) will report its next earnings on Jan 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. as 713.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is 703 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 724.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 605.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TXRH to be 21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Texas Roadhouse, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 781.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.08%, where Monthly Performance is -0.64%, Quarterly performance is 10.92%, 6 Months performance is 3.72% and yearly performance percentage is -9.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.80% and Monthly Volatility of 1.95%.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omeros Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Omeros Corporation as 31.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Omeros Corporation is 26.45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 36.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMER to be 13.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.84%. For the next 5 years, Omeros Corporation is expecting Growth of 33.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omeros Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 465.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -83.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 64.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -218.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omeros Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.84%, where Monthly Performance is 0.75%, Quarterly performance is -16.97%, 6 Months performance is -11.43% and yearly performance percentage is 9.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.33% and Monthly Volatility of 4.03%.