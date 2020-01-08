Price Target Analysis of Nobilis Health Corp.(NYSE:HLTH): Orion Engineered Carbons S.A(NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A as 368.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A is 360.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 373.78 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 385.96 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 324.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1%, where Monthly Performance is 3.9%, Quarterly performance is 17.68%, 6 Months performance is -4.93% and yearly performance percentage is -28.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.86% and Monthly Volatility of 2.82%.