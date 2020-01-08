Comprehensive Stock Analysis of CommScope Holding Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:COMM): ServiceSource International, Inc.(NASDAQ:SREV)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. as 2.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is 2.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COMM to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CommScope Holding Company, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -35.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.82%, where Monthly Performance is 2.2%, Quarterly performance is 20.39%, 6 Months performance is -14.05% and yearly performance percentage is -24.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.41%.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 66.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ServiceSource International, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ServiceSource International, Inc. as 53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ServiceSource International, Inc. is 53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 61.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SREV to be -166.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, ServiceSource International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 50% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -220% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 281.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ServiceSource International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.29%, where Monthly Performance is 6.96%, Quarterly performance is 97.22%, 6 Months performance is 83.7% and yearly performance percentage is 62.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.28% and Monthly Volatility of 6.00%.