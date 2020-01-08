Analysts showing optimistic trends for Molina Healthcare Inc(NYSE:MOH): Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:BOLD)

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Molina Healthcare Inc and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.52/share and a High Estimate of $2.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Molina Healthcare Inc as 4.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Molina Healthcare Inc is 4.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MOH to be -33%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.89%. For the next 5 years, Molina Healthcare Inc is expecting Growth of 2.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Molina Healthcare Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 558.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Molina Healthcare Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.52%, where Monthly Performance is 5.11%, Quarterly performance is 25.14%, 6 Months performance is 1.81% and yearly performance percentage is 18.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.62%.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.89/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BOLD to be -21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.08%. For the next 5 years, Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -42.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.32%, where Monthly Performance is 1.32%, Quarterly performance is 119.26%, 6 Months performance is 69.42% and yearly performance percentage is 143.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.14% and Monthly Volatility of 0.31%.