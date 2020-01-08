Analysts showing optimistic trends for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:LECO): The AES Corporation(NYSE:AES)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. as 739.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is 716 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 754 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 743.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LECO to be -11.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.85%. For the next 5 years, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 307.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.14%, where Monthly Performance is 5.62%, Quarterly performance is 16.33%, 6 Months performance is 20.79% and yearly performance percentage is 22.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.62%.

The AES Corporation (AES) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The AES Corporation as 2.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The AES Corporation is 2.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.62 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AES to be 5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.29%. For the next 5 years, The AES Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The AES Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.8 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The AES Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.3%, where Monthly Performance is 6.86%, Quarterly performance is 26.81%, 6 Months performance is 17.82% and yearly performance percentage is 36.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.58%.