What do Analysts Say about Burlington Stores, Inc.(NYSE:BURL): Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOXA)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) will report its next earnings on Nov 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Burlington Stores, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.14/share and a High Estimate of $3.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. as 2.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. is 2.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BURL to be 12.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.87%. For the next 5 years, Burlington Stores, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Burlington Stores, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 847.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 135.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 35.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Burlington Stores, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.51%, where Monthly Performance is 4.13%, Quarterly performance is 19.55%, 6 Months performance is 31.31% and yearly performance percentage is 41.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.78% and Monthly Volatility of 1.47%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.25%, where Monthly Performance is 3.01%, Quarterly performance is 19.63%, 6 Months performance is 1.22% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.56%.