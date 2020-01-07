What are analysts Suggestions on Coupa Software Incorporated(NASDAQ:COUP): Ship Finance International Limited(NYSE:SFL)

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) will report its next earnings on Dec 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Coupa Software Incorporated as 102.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated is 100.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 106.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COUP to be 20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 166.67%. For the next 5 years, Coupa Software Incorporated is expecting Growth of 30.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 80% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Coupa Software Incorporated, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 347.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Coupa Software Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.18%, where Monthly Performance is 9.6%, Quarterly performance is 11.08%, 6 Months performance is 20.67% and yearly performance percentage is 163.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) will report its next earnings on Nov 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ship Finance International Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ship Finance International Limited as 112.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ship Finance International Limited is 110 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 115 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 111 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ship Finance International Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 513.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ship Finance International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.41%, where Monthly Performance is 3.05%, Quarterly performance is 1.26%, 6 Months performance is 14.33% and yearly performance percentage is 26.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.97% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.