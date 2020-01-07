Stock’s Earning Overview for Extended Stay America, Inc.(NASDAQ:STAY): Grupo Televisa S.A.(NYSE:TV)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Extended Stay America, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Extended Stay America, Inc. as 277.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Extended Stay America, Inc. is 270.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 292 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 289.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STAY to be -28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Extended Stay America, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Extended Stay America, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Extended Stay America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.61%, where Monthly Performance is 3.38%, Quarterly performance is 1.1%, 6 Months performance is -13.6% and yearly performance percentage is -5.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.42% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.

Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Televisa S.A. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grupo Televisa S.A. as 1.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A. is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.35 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Televisa S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 56.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Televisa S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.93%, where Monthly Performance is 9.51%, Quarterly performance is 19.41%, 6 Months performance is 36.63% and yearly performance percentage is -5.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.96% and Monthly Volatility of 2.44%.