Revenue Estimates Analysis of Radius Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:RDUS): Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated(NASDAQ:CORT)

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Radius Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. as 52.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Radius Health, Inc. is 52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 52.76 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 34.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDUS to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.34%. For the next 5 years, Radius Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Radius Health, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 584.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -58.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -929.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -84.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Radius Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.53%, where Monthly Performance is -9.71%, Quarterly performance is -23.84%, 6 Months performance is -16.98% and yearly performance percentage is 18.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.20% and Monthly Volatility of 4.51%.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as 87.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 82.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 91.47 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CORT to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15%. For the next 5 years, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expecting Growth of 27.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 966.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 26.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.93%, where Monthly Performance is -9.14%, Quarterly performance is -15.93%, 6 Months performance is 12.87% and yearly performance percentage is -13.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.