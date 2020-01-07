Revenue Estimates Analysis of CNO Financial Group, Inc.(NYSE:CNO): Big Lots, Inc.(NYSE:BIG)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CNO Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. as 946.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CNO Financial Group, Inc. is 946.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 946.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 778.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNO to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.76%. For the next 5 years, CNO Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CNO Financial Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CNO Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.09%, where Monthly Performance is 1.89%, Quarterly performance is 18.79%, 6 Months performance is 4.21% and yearly performance percentage is 14.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.36% and Monthly Volatility of 1.71%.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will report its next earnings on Dec 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Big Lots, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.47/share and a High Estimate of $2.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. as 1.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. is 1.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.64 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIG to be -5.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.52%. For the next 5 years, Big Lots, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Big Lots, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Big Lots, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.81%, where Monthly Performance is 44.42%, Quarterly performance is 33.49%, 6 Months performance is 4.02% and yearly performance percentage is -4.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.67%.