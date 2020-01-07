Price Target Analysis of KeyCorp(NYSE:KEY): Domo, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOMO)

KeyCorp (KEY) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KeyCorp and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for KeyCorp as 1.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for KeyCorp is 1.63 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.67 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.65 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEY to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.5%. For the next 5 years, KeyCorp is expecting Growth of 14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KeyCorp, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KeyCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.3%, where Monthly Performance is 2.72%, Quarterly performance is 13.55%, 6 Months performance is 10.11% and yearly performance percentage is 25.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.33%.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domo, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.96/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.98/share and a High Estimate of $-0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Domo, Inc. as 45.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Domo, Inc. is 45.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 46.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 39.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOMO to be -2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Domo, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domo, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 567.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -102.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Domo, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.26%, where Monthly Performance is 15.71%, Quarterly performance is 38.1%, 6 Months performance is -20.5% and yearly performance percentage is 22.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.52% and Monthly Volatility of 5.46%.