Price Target Analysis of Grifols, S.A.(NASDAQ:GRFS): Franco-Nevada Corporation(NYSE:FNV)

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grifols, S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grifols, S.A. as 1.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grifols, S.A. is 1.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRFS to be 24%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4%. For the next 5 years, Grifols, S.A. is expecting Growth of 11.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grifols, S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grifols, S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 6.07%, Quarterly performance is 19.62%, 6 Months performance is 9.33% and yearly performance percentage is 25.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.49% and Monthly Volatility of 1.73%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Franco-Nevada Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Franco-Nevada Corporation as 170.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Franco-Nevada Corporation is 160.74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 181 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 155.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FNV to be 112.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.71%. For the next 5 years, Franco-Nevada Corporation is expecting Growth of 25.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 45.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Franco-Nevada Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 523.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 97.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 90.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Franco-Nevada Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.94%, where Monthly Performance is 6.58%, Quarterly performance is 10%, 6 Months performance is 24.26% and yearly performance percentage is 50.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.81% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.