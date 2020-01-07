Price Target Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLAY): AMN Healthcare Services Inc(NYSE:AMN)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) will report its next earnings on Dec 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. as 344.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is 340.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 347.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 331.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PLAY to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.93%. For the next 5 years, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 685.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.66%, where Monthly Performance is 2.25%, Quarterly performance is -0.76%, 6 Months performance is 0.62% and yearly performance percentage is -10.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.18% and Monthly Volatility of 3.38%.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMN Healthcare Services Inc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services Inc as 575.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services Inc is 573 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 577.24 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 528.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMN to be -8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4%. For the next 5 years, AMN Healthcare Services Inc is expecting Growth of 8.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 271.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMN Healthcare Services Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.75%, where Monthly Performance is 3.24%, Quarterly performance is 12.8%, 6 Months performance is 13.53% and yearly performance percentage is 11.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 1.52%.