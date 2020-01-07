Earnings Analysis of Merck & Company, Inc.(NYSE:MRK): Eagle Materials Inc(NYSE:EXP)

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Merck & Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Merck & Company, Inc. as 11.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Merck & Company, Inc. is 11.53 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Merck & Company, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Merck & Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.15%, where Monthly Performance is 3.35%, Quarterly performance is 7.81%, 6 Months performance is 9.04% and yearly performance percentage is 20.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.23% and Monthly Volatility of 1.00%.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eagle Materials Inc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.29/share and a High Estimate of $1.71/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXP to be 26.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.34%. For the next 5 years, Eagle Materials Inc is expecting Growth of 15.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eagle Materials Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 338.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 84.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eagle Materials Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.59%, where Monthly Performance is -1.02%, Quarterly performance is 1.83%, 6 Months performance is 3.58% and yearly performance percentage is 41.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.38% and Monthly Volatility of 1.49%.