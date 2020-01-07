Earnings Analysis of Lilis Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLEX): Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lilis Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lilis Energy, Inc. as 15.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lilis Energy, Inc. is 14.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.86 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lilis Energy, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 31.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -330%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lilis Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 89.86%, where Monthly Performance is 341.37%, Quarterly performance is 106.15%, 6 Months performance is 12.32% and yearly performance percentage is -57.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 76.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 36.75% and Monthly Volatility of 23.81%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canadian Solar Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. as 865.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. is 845.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 874 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 901.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSIQ to be -65.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 465.52%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Solar Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Solar Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 906.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Solar Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 28.13%, Quarterly performance is 19.49%, 6 Months performance is 1.96% and yearly performance percentage is 36.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 3.32%.