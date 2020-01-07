Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.(NYSE:KW): Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.(NYSE:SWK)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. as 161.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 161.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 161.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 178.7 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 288.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.17%, where Monthly Performance is 1.58%, Quarterly performance is 4.56%, 6 Months performance is 9.49% and yearly performance percentage is 19.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.34% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.1/share and a High Estimate of $2.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. as 3.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is 3.7 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.89 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SWK to be 2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.27%. For the next 5 years, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.37%, where Monthly Performance is 8.64%, Quarterly performance is 18.12%, 6 Months performance is 14.92% and yearly performance percentage is 35.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.70%.