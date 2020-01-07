Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation(NYSE:CIM): Jack In The Box Inc.(NASDAQ:JACK)

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chimera Investment Corporation as 145.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation is 138.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 148.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 154.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CIM to be -12.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.53%. For the next 5 years, Chimera Investment Corporation is expecting Growth of -1.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chimera Investment Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 967.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chimera Investment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.67%, where Monthly Performance is 1.96%, Quarterly performance is 5.1%, 6 Months performance is 9.47% and yearly performance percentage is 14.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.30% and Monthly Volatility of 0.82%.

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) will report its next earnings on Nov 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jack In The Box Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.28/share and a High Estimate of $1.45/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JACK to be 0.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Jack In The Box Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Jack In The Box Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 508.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jack In The Box Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.2%, where Monthly Performance is 2.33%, Quarterly performance is -13.42%, 6 Months performance is -2.26% and yearly performance percentage is -1.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.03%.