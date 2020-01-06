What do Analysts Say about PetIQ, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETQ): Louisiana-Pacific Corporation(NYSE:LPX)

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 51.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PetIQ, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. as 134.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PetIQ, Inc. is 126.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 145.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 111.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PETQ to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.74%. For the next 5 years, PetIQ, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PetIQ, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 384.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PetIQ, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.36%, where Monthly Performance is 9.91%, Quarterly performance is -8.2%, 6 Months performance is -28.29% and yearly performance percentage is 7.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.27% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation as 556.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 541 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 581 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 589.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPX to be -63.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expecting Growth of 310.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -85.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 62.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.56%, where Monthly Performance is 3.12%, Quarterly performance is 24.42%, 6 Months performance is 11.84% and yearly performance percentage is 37.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.53% and Monthly Volatility of 1.94%.