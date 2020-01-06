what are Analysts report about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZYNE): Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTOS)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 84.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.44/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZYNE to be -11.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.64%. For the next 5 years, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -25.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 41.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 533.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -36.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.02%, where Monthly Performance is -3.65%, Quarterly performance is -26.08%, 6 Months performance is -62.37% and yearly performance percentage is 58.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.05% and Monthly Volatility of 6.86%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. as 197.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is 193.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 200 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 164.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KTOS to be 11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 41.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 832.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 177.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.14%, where Monthly Performance is 18.72%, Quarterly performance is 12.69%, 6 Months performance is -15.23% and yearly performance percentage is 56.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.82% and Monthly Volatility of 2.67%.