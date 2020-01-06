what are Analysts report about Acco Brands Corporation(NYSE:ACCO): Applied Materials, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAT)

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acco Brands Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acco Brands Corporation as 533.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acco Brands Corporation is 524.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 541 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 529.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACCO to be 2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Acco Brands Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acco Brands Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 506.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acco Brands Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.26%, where Monthly Performance is 1.81%, Quarterly performance is -5.07%, 6 Months performance is 14.23% and yearly performance percentage is 24.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 1.99%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will report its next earnings on Feb 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.76/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Applied Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.91/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMAT to be 13.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 34.29%. For the next 5 years, Applied Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Applied Materials, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Applied Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.16%, where Monthly Performance is 10.61%, Quarterly performance is 23.31%, 6 Months performance is 39.18% and yearly performance percentage is 94.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.70% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.