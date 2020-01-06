Revenue Estimates Analysis of WideOpenWest, Inc.(NYSE:WOW): TrueCar, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRUE)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) will report its next earnings on Jan 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WideOpenWest, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. as 284.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WideOpenWest, Inc. is 282.37 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 286.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 285.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WOW to be -36.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 70%. For the next 5 years, WideOpenWest, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WideOpenWest, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 425.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -30.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WideOpenWest, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.42%, where Monthly Performance is 19.06%, Quarterly performance is 18.47%, 6 Months performance is -9.64% and yearly performance percentage is -4.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.08% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TrueCar, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TrueCar, Inc. as 88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TrueCar, Inc. is 87.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 88.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 91.07 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TrueCar, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TrueCar, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.7%, where Monthly Performance is -2.85%, Quarterly performance is 45.65%, 6 Months performance is -13.11% and yearly performance percentage is -47.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.