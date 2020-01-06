Revenue Estimates Analysis of Tilray, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLRY): Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTLA)

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) will report its next earnings on Feb 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -24.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tilray, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tilray, Inc. as 55.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tilray, Inc. is 41.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 66.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 15.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TLRY to be -20.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.7%. For the next 5 years, Tilray, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -142.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tilray, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tilray, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.26%, where Monthly Performance is -18.11%, Quarterly performance is -35.65%, 6 Months performance is -65.92% and yearly performance percentage is -77.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.96%.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.72/share and a High Estimate of $-0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. as 9.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is 5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.83 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTLA to be -25.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.16%. For the next 5 years, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -11.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 632.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -26%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.73%, where Monthly Performance is -14.38%, Quarterly performance is 22.2%, 6 Months performance is -8.25% and yearly performance percentage is 11.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.43% and Monthly Volatility of 4.68%.