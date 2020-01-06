Revenue Estimates Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc(NYSE:MWA): Kimco Realty Corporation(NYSE:KIM)

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mueller Water Products Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MWA to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Mueller Water Products Inc is expecting Growth of 9.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mueller Water Products Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 791.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mueller Water Products Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.35%, where Monthly Performance is 6.66%, Quarterly performance is 12.24%, 6 Months performance is 23.05% and yearly performance percentage is 32.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.05% and Monthly Volatility of 1.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kimco Realty Corporation as 281.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation is 277.45 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 283.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KIM to be 5.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Kimco Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kimco Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kimco Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.18%, where Monthly Performance is -6.38%, Quarterly performance is -2.75%, 6 Months performance is 7.37% and yearly performance percentage is 36.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.53% and Monthly Volatility of 1.67%.