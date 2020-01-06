Revenue Estimates Analysis: EPAM Systems, Inc.(NYSE:EPAM): FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:FCB)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EPAM Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.43/share and a High Estimate of $1.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EPAM Systems, Inc. as 618.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EPAM Systems, Inc. is 616.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 622 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 504.93 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPAM to be 14.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.66%. For the next 5 years, EPAM Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EPAM Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 290.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EPAM Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.71%, where Monthly Performance is 6%, Quarterly performance is 17.96%, 6 Months performance is 20.7% and yearly performance percentage is 93.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.82% and Monthly Volatility of 1.54%.