Price Target Analysis of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA(NYSE:ITUB): Northrop Grumman Corporation(NYSE:NOC)

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA as 7.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA is 7.88 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.47 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.64%, where Monthly Performance is 11.24%, Quarterly performance is 15.82%, 6 Months performance is -1.97% and yearly performance percentage is -1.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.58% and Monthly Volatility of 1.93%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $5.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northrop Grumman Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.6/share and a High Estimate of $5.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Northrop Grumman Corporation as 8.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Northrop Grumman Corporation is 8.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NOC to be -3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.31%. For the next 5 years, Northrop Grumman Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northrop Grumman Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 968.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northrop Grumman Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.77%, where Monthly Performance is 9.28%, Quarterly performance is 2.93%, 6 Months performance is 15.32% and yearly performance percentage is 56.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.01% and Monthly Volatility of 1.51%.