Price Target Analysis: Avalon Holdings Corporation(NYSE:AWX): Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.(NYSE:KDP)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avalon Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avalon Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.51%, where Monthly Performance is 3.19%, Quarterly performance is -10.6%, 6 Months performance is -19.5% and yearly performance percentage is -26.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.54%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. as 2.95 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 2.91 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KDP to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16%. For the next 5 years, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.03%, where Monthly Performance is -3.97%, Quarterly performance is 5.76%, 6 Months performance is -4.22% and yearly performance percentage is 15.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.91% and Monthly Volatility of 1.22%.