Investors Catching Stocks Uranium Energy Corp.(NYSE:UEC): Trupanion, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRUP)

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) will report its next earnings on Dec 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uranium Energy Corp. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Uranium Energy Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 685.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uranium Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 9.64%, Quarterly performance is -5.28%, 6 Months performance is -32.08% and yearly performance percentage is -27.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.88% and Monthly Volatility of 4.94%.

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trupanion, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trupanion, Inc. as 104.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trupanion, Inc. is 104.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 105.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 82.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRUP to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 75%. For the next 5 years, Trupanion, Inc. is expecting Growth of 123.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -133.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trupanion, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 292.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 522.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trupanion, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.8%, where Monthly Performance is 11.39%, Quarterly performance is 57.49%, 6 Months performance is 2.59% and yearly performance percentage is 48.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.