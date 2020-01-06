Investors Catching Stocks Ericsson(NASDAQ:ERIC): Jefferies Financial Group Inc.(NYSE:JEF)

Ericsson (ERIC) will report its next earnings on Jan 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ericsson and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ericsson as 7.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ericsson is 6.82 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ERIC to be 277.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Ericsson is expecting Growth of 23.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1366.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ericsson, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ericsson currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.34%, where Monthly Performance is -4.01%, Quarterly performance is 13.46%, 6 Months performance is -5.85% and yearly performance percentage is 6.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.00% and Monthly Volatility of 1.18%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) will report its next earnings on Jan 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -54.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as 855.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 791.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 919 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.05 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.32%, where Monthly Performance is 3.95%, Quarterly performance is 19.91%, 6 Months performance is 7.53% and yearly performance percentage is 32.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.54% and Monthly Volatility of 1.31%.