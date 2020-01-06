Earnings Analysis of Tetra Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:TTI): Sunoco LP(NYSE:SUN)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tetra Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tetra Technologies, Inc. as 250.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tetra Technologies, Inc. is 239.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 282.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTI to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Tetra Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -100% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tetra Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 749.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -17.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tetra Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.01%, where Monthly Performance is 65.29%, Quarterly performance is 4.17%, 6 Months performance is 25.79% and yearly performance percentage is 11.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.03% and Monthly Volatility of 8.38%.

Sunoco LP (SUN) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -24%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunoco LP and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunoco LP as 4.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunoco LP is 3.9 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.21 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUN to be 19.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 32.69%. For the next 5 years, Sunoco LP is expecting Growth of 3.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 102.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunoco LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 258.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunoco LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.23%, where Monthly Performance is 0.85%, Quarterly performance is -0.39%, 6 Months performance is -4.38% and yearly performance percentage is 13.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.18% and Monthly Volatility of 1.47%.