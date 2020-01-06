Earnings Analysis of National General Holdings Corp(NASDAQ:NGHC): Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(NYSE:CLF)

National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National General Holdings Corp and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National General Holdings Corp as 1.26 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National General Holdings Corp is 1.25 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NGHC to be 120%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.3%. For the next 5 years, National General Holdings Corp is expecting Growth of 12.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National General Holdings Corp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 273.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National General Holdings Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.46%, where Monthly Performance is 4.32%, Quarterly performance is 0.89%, 6 Months performance is -3.52% and yearly performance percentage is -6.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 1.81%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) will report its next earnings on Feb 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. as 553.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 511 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 615.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 696.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLF to be -52.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expecting Growth of -27.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 24.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 252.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 45.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.46%, where Monthly Performance is 4.13%, Quarterly performance is 7.12%, 6 Months performance is -27.57% and yearly performance percentage is 3.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.19% and Monthly Volatility of 3.92%.