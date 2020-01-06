Earnings Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.(NYSE:IFF): Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLMN)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.53/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $1.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. as 1.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is 1.23 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IFF to be 16.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.73%. For the next 5 years, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.06%, where Monthly Performance is -10.52%, Quarterly performance is 7.15%, 6 Months performance is -12.93% and yearly performance percentage is -3.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.60% and Monthly Volatility of 2.12%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. as 1.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is 997.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLMN to be 16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8%. For the next 5 years, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 971.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 77.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.82%, where Monthly Performance is -7.41%, Quarterly performance is 15.09%, 6 Months performance is 19.78% and yearly performance percentage is 20.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.23% and Monthly Volatility of 2.39%.