Earnings Analysis of Euroseas Ltd.(NASDAQ:ESEA): Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.(NYSE:GOL)

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) will report its next earnings on Nov 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 77.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euroseas Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. as 12.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Euroseas Ltd. is 11.35 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.02 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euroseas Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.75%, where Monthly Performance is 20.79%, Quarterly performance is -28.32%, 6 Months performance is -15.59% and yearly performance percentage is -17.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.77% and Monthly Volatility of 13.41%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) will report its next earnings on Oct 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -946.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $2.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. as 962.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 921 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 736.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOL to be -21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 255.56%. For the next 5 years, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expecting Growth of 127.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 635.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 712.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 368.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 53.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 6.9%, Quarterly performance is 10.99%, 6 Months performance is -15.84% and yearly performance percentage is 31.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.38%.