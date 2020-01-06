Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation(NYSE:WBS): Nasdaq, Inc.(NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Webster Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Webster Financial Corporation as 237.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Webster Financial Corporation is 234.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 240.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 237.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WBS to be -3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.43%. For the next 5 years, Webster Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of -6.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Webster Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 556.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Webster Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.37%, where Monthly Performance is 11.14%, Quarterly performance is 21.56%, 6 Months performance is 12.1% and yearly performance percentage is 7.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.68% and Monthly Volatility of 1.68%.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nasdaq, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.23/share and a High Estimate of $1.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. as 642.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nasdaq, Inc. is 634.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 651.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 645 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NDAQ to be 0.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.74%. For the next 5 years, Nasdaq, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nasdaq, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 703.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nasdaq, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.45%, where Monthly Performance is 3.64%, Quarterly performance is 11.47%, 6 Months performance is 7.15% and yearly performance percentage is 37.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.02% and Monthly Volatility of 1.03%.