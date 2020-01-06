Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Douglas Emmett, Inc.(NYSE:DEI): Heat Biologics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HTBX)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Douglas Emmett, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. as 238.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Douglas Emmett, Inc. is 237.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 240.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 226.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DEI to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 5.77%. For the next 5 years, Douglas Emmett, Inc. is expecting Growth of 7.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Douglas Emmett, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 719.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 68.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 60.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Douglas Emmett, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.73%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is 2.71%, 6 Months performance is 7.57% and yearly performance percentage is 33.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.43% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) will report its next earnings on Feb 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Heat Biologics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Heat Biologics, Inc. as 880 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Heat Biologics, Inc. is 740 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.06 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Heat Biologics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 358.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -90.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -56%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Heat Biologics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.7%, where Monthly Performance is 0.32%, Quarterly performance is -0.21%, 6 Months performance is -32.03% and yearly performance percentage is -54.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.58% and Monthly Volatility of 7.98%.