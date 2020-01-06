Analysts showing optimistic trends for Amphenol Corporation(NYSE:APH): Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:BR)

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.89/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amphenol Corporation as 2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amphenol Corporation is 1.98 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.22 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APH to be -13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Amphenol Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amphenol Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amphenol Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 6.2%, Quarterly performance is 14.24%, 6 Months performance is 9.94% and yearly performance percentage is 43.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.98% and Monthly Volatility of 1.12%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.68/share and a High Estimate of $0.84/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BR to be 35.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.43%. For the next 5 years, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 570.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.03%, where Monthly Performance is 1.99%, Quarterly performance is 1.82%, 6 Months performance is -6.47% and yearly performance percentage is 32.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.31% and Monthly Volatility of 1.29%.