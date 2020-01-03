What do Analysts Say about Daxor Corporation(NYSE:DXR): LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:LX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Daxor Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Daxor Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 251.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 59.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Daxor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.17%, where Monthly Performance is -1.12%, Quarterly performance is -4.57%, 6 Months performance is 6.78% and yearly performance percentage is 59.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.05% and Monthly Volatility of 2.54%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) will report its next earnings on Nov 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.54/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. as 363.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 363.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 363.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 303.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LX to be -3.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.84%. For the next 5 years, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expecting Growth of 18.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 56.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.38%, where Monthly Performance is 28.05%, Quarterly performance is 69.45%, 6 Months performance is 26.35% and yearly performance percentage is 104.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.80%.