What do Analysts Say about Clean Harbors, Inc.(NYSE:CLH): Tiffany & Co.(NYSE:TIF)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clean Harbors, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. as 880.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. is 860.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 901 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 858.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLH to be 83.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 122.22%. For the next 5 years, Clean Harbors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 53.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clean Harbors, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 312.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clean Harbors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.14%, where Monthly Performance is 2.83%, Quarterly performance is 13.66%, 6 Months performance is 20.31% and yearly performance percentage is 71.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.87% and Monthly Volatility of 1.79%.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -23.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tiffany & Co. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tiffany & Co. as 1.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tiffany & Co. is 1.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.4 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.32 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TIF to be 8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.91%. For the next 5 years, Tiffany & Co. is expecting Growth of 6.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tiffany & Co., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tiffany & Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.19%, where Monthly Performance is 0.22%, Quarterly performance is 51.07%, 6 Months performance is 43% and yearly performance percentage is 63.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.19% and Monthly Volatility of 0.19%.