What are analysts Suggestions on DocuSign, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOCU): Freeport-McMoran, Inc.(NYSE:FCX)

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) will report its next earnings on Dec 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 266.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DocuSign, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. as 266.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DocuSign, Inc. is 264.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 275.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOCU to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, DocuSign, Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 155.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DocuSign, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 183.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -40.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DocuSign, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.99%, where Monthly Performance is 8.55%, Quarterly performance is 24.92%, 6 Months performance is 46.95% and yearly performance percentage is 85.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.49% and Monthly Volatility of 2.86%.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) will report its next earnings on Jan 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. as 3.67 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is 3.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.68 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCX to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 140%. For the next 5 years, Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is expecting Growth of 4516.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -99.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Freeport-McMoran, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 194.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Freeport-McMoran, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.62%, where Monthly Performance is 15.28%, Quarterly performance is 48.82%, 6 Months performance is 16.71% and yearly performance percentage is 27.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 2.38%.