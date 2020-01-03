Revenue Estimates Analysis of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal(NYSE:NRK): Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:COG)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 91.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 1.04%, Quarterly performance is 0.97%, 6 Months performance is 3.42% and yearly performance percentage is 14.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.45% and Monthly Volatility of 0.54%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation as 497.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 452 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 600 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 716.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COG to be -47.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.73%. For the next 5 years, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expecting Growth of -26.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.2%, where Monthly Performance is 7.69%, Quarterly performance is 0.58%, 6 Months performance is -26.77% and yearly performance percentage is -26.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.34% and Monthly Volatility of 2.48%.