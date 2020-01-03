Revenue Estimates Analysis of GW Pharmaceuticals Plc(NASDAQ:GWPH): Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation(NYSE:WAB)

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $-0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc as 100.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is 95.52 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 105.03 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.65 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 744.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.54%, where Monthly Performance is 2.28%, Quarterly performance is -4.63%, 6 Months performance is -41.05% and yearly performance percentage is 2.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.27% and Monthly Volatility of 4.34%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) will report its next earnings on Jan 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.99/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation as 2.2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 2.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAB to be 6.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.38%. For the next 5 years, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expecting Growth of 8.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.28%, where Monthly Performance is 4.33%, Quarterly performance is 22.5%, 6 Months performance is 10.09% and yearly performance percentage is 14.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.68% and Monthly Volatility of 1.92%.