Investors Catching Stocks Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PIRS): Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.(NYSE:WMS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) will report its next earnings on Feb 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 78.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 4.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 3.29 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PIRS to be -19.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -15.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 598.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -28%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -132%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.84%, where Monthly Performance is -17.19%, Quarterly performance is 11.04%, 6 Months performance is -26.13% and yearly performance percentage is 17.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.92% and Monthly Volatility of 7.31%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -80.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMS to be 3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2600%. For the next 5 years, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 171.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -332.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 389.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -81.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is 4.02%, Quarterly performance is 24.49%, 6 Months performance is 17.95% and yearly performance percentage is 68.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 1.65%.