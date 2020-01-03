Investors Catching Stocks Endologix, Inc.(NASDAQ:ELGX): Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODFL)

Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Endologix, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.99/share and a High Estimate of $-0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Endologix, Inc. as 34.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Endologix, Inc. is 33.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 34.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ELGX to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 58.04%. For the next 5 years, Endologix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 32.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 60.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Endologix, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 173.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -165%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Endologix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.15%, where Monthly Performance is -25.49%, Quarterly performance is -42.77%, 6 Months performance is -74.77% and yearly performance percentage is -74.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.80% and Monthly Volatility of 9.53%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) will report its next earnings on Jan 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.72/share and a High Estimate of $1.88/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. as 1.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is 990 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.04 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.03 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ODFL to be -6.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.88%. For the next 5 years, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 729.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.15%, where Monthly Performance is 3.09%, Quarterly performance is 18.72%, 6 Months performance is 28.42% and yearly performance percentage is 55.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.19% and Monthly Volatility of 1.72%.