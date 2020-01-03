Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Limelight Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLNW): Procter & Gamble Company (The)(NYSE:PG)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) will report its next earnings on Jan 15 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Limelight Networks, Inc. as 59.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Limelight Networks, Inc. is 57.63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 61.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43.99 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Limelight Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Limelight Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.21%, where Monthly Performance is -1.42%, Quarterly performance is 44.64%, 6 Months performance is 61.39% and yearly performance percentage is 68.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.93% and Monthly Volatility of 3.37%.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Procter & Gamble Company (The) as 18.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Procter & Gamble Company (The) is 18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PG to be 9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.72%. For the next 5 years, Procter & Gamble Company (The) is expecting Growth of 5.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Procter & Gamble Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 76.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Procter & Gamble Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.45%, where Monthly Performance is 0.56%, Quarterly performance is 1.92%, 6 Months performance is 8.18% and yearly performance percentage is 35.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.04% and Monthly Volatility of 1.09%.