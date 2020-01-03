Analysts showing optimistic trends for Inogen, Inc(NASDAQ:INGN): Newfield Exploration Company(NYSE:NFX)

Inogen, Inc (INGN) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inogen, Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inogen, Inc as 89.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inogen, Inc is 89 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 91.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 86.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INGN to be -75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Inogen, Inc is expecting Growth of 10.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.74% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 343.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inogen, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.43%, where Monthly Performance is -5.71%, Quarterly performance is 47.09%, 6 Months performance is 3.38% and yearly performance percentage is -45.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.81%.