Worth Watching Stock: Kronos Worldwide Inc(NYSE:KRO): Terex Corporation(NYSE:TEX)

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will report its next earnings on Feb 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kronos Worldwide Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kronos Worldwide Inc as 378.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kronos Worldwide Inc is 364 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 392.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 349.4 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kronos Worldwide Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 322.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kronos Worldwide Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.17%, where Monthly Performance is -2.69%, Quarterly performance is 12.98%, 6 Months performance is -12.3% and yearly performance percentage is 16.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.63% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.

Terex Corporation (TEX) will report its next earnings on Jan 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Terex Corporation and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Terex Corporation as 925.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Terex Corporation is 820.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEX to be -60.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.23%. For the next 5 years, Terex Corporation is expecting Growth of -26.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Terex Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 869.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Terex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.9%, where Monthly Performance is 6.09%, Quarterly performance is 20.76%, 6 Months performance is 0.34% and yearly performance percentage is 8.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.38%.