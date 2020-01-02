What do Analysts Say about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation(NASDAQ:GLDD): Koninklijke Philips N.V.(NYSE:PHG)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation as 184.05 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 178.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 190 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.23 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 390.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.05%, where Monthly Performance is 6.09%, Quarterly performance is 9.79%, 6 Months performance is -0.96% and yearly performance percentage is 71.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 71.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Koninklijke Philips N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 513.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.1%, where Monthly Performance is 4.99%, Quarterly performance is 8.08%, 6 Months performance is 10.33% and yearly performance percentage is 38.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.61% and Monthly Volatility of 0.78%.