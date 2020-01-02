What are analysts Suggestions on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SAGE): Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) will report its next earnings on Nov 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-3.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.04/share and a High Estimate of $-2.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. as 3.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is 1.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 273 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAGE to be -7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.45%. For the next 5 years, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -70.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sage Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -54.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -45.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.28%, where Monthly Performance is -53.36%, Quarterly performance is -47.03%, 6 Months performance is -59.44% and yearly performance percentage is -24.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.63% and Monthly Volatility of 5.99%.

Halliburton Company (HAL) will report its next earnings on Jan 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Halliburton Company as 5.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Halliburton Company is 5.02 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.94 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAL to be -26.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.35%. For the next 5 years, Halliburton Company is expecting Growth of 10.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Halliburton Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halliburton Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.69%, where Monthly Performance is 16.58%, Quarterly performance is 31.7%, 6 Months performance is 8.04% and yearly performance percentage is -7.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.52%.