what are Analysts report about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:ZBH): Hertz Global Holdings, Inc(NYSE:HTZ)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) will report its next earnings on Feb 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.24/share and a High Estimate of $2.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. as 2.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is 2.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZBH to be 3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.42%. For the next 5 years, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 912.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.03%, where Monthly Performance is 3.03%, Quarterly performance is 12.03%, 6 Months performance is 28.23% and yearly performance percentage is 44.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.12% and Monthly Volatility of 1.46%.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.54/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc as 2.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc is 2.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.29 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HTZ to be 54.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 63.64%. For the next 5 years, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc is expecting Growth of 18.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 929.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.36%, where Monthly Performance is 1.61%, Quarterly performance is 16.32%, 6 Months performance is 1.94% and yearly performance percentage is 32.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 3.24%.