What are Analysts report about Toro Company (The)(NYSE:TTC): Taubman Centers, Inc.(NYSE:TCO)

Toro Company (The) (TTC) will report its next earnings on Dec 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Toro Company (The) and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTC to be 13.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.24%. For the next 5 years, Toro Company (The) is expecting Growth of 10.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Toro Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 374.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Toro Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.14%, where Monthly Performance is 1.91%, Quarterly performance is 10.03%, 6 Months performance is 21.43% and yearly performance percentage is 42.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.22% and Monthly Volatility of 1.83%.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) will report its next earnings on Jan 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Taubman Centers, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Taubman Centers, Inc. as 175.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Taubman Centers, Inc. is 174.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 177.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 167.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TCO to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Taubman Centers, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Taubman Centers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 662.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -368.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Taubman Centers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.29%, where Monthly Performance is -4.28%, Quarterly performance is -21.45%, 6 Months performance is -23.31% and yearly performance percentage is -31.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 2.22%.