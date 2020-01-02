What are Analysts opinions on Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc(NYSE:LL): TEGNA Inc.(NYSE:GCI)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL) will report its next earnings on Feb 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -65.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc as 272.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is 268.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 278.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 268.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LL to be -5.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 58.82%. For the next 5 years, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is expecting Growth of 79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.01%, where Monthly Performance is 9.65%, Quarterly performance is 2.63%, 6 Months performance is -13.08% and yearly performance percentage is 2.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 4.83%.

TEGNA Inc. (GCI) will report its next earnings on Feb 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -358.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TEGNA Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TEGNA Inc. as 409.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TEGNA Inc. is 409.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 409.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 416.04 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TEGNA Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.31%, where Monthly Performance is 0.31%, Quarterly performance is -25.64%, 6 Months performance is -30.35% and yearly performance percentage is -44.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.16% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.